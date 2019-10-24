Fisherman in Bangladesh jail, wife and kids all at sea 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The family members of a fisherman, who is now in a Bangladesh jail after he was captured by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the charges of trespassing, have been urging the BSF to bring back their sole breadwinner.“Five of our family members depend on him. We have no savings. Bring my husband back so that my children can survive,’’ said Pranab Mondal’s wife Rekha, mother of three daughters and one son.

Pranab Mondal, one of the three fishermen who had strayed into Bangladesh side of the Padma river, was apprehended on October 17. Two of the fishermen returned but not Mondal.“This was not the first time he had gone to other side of the river. Every year, during this period fishermen sail there to catch Hilsa. But we never imagined he would be apprehended,’’ said Rekha, adding that she would have no option left other than begging.