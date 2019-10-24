Former Meghalaya CM Donkupar Roy's son leads in Shella bypoll 

By PTI

SHILLONG: Balajied Kupar Synrem of the United Democratic Party (UDP) is leading over his nearest rival Grace Mary Kharpuri, an independent candidate, by over 5,000 votes in the by-poll to Shella Assembly constituency in Meghalaya.

While Synrem has garnered 10,586 votes, Kharpuri has secured 5,162 votes, as per the latest trends.

The by-election to the seat in the East Khasi Hills district has been necessitated following the death of Synrem's father Donkupar Roy, who was the sitting MLA.

Roy was a former chief minister and the speaker of the 10th Meghalaya Assembly.

He was also the president of the UDP.