Gujarat bypolls: Congress wins 2, BJP 1, counting underway in 3 

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Congress won two seats while the BJP bagged one seat on Thursday out of six Assembly bypolls in Gujarat, as per the results announced by the Election Commission so far.

In the remaining three seats, the Congress was leading in two seats while the BJP was ahead in one seat.

Congress candidate Jashu Patel defeated BJP's Dhavalsinh Zala in Bayad seat of Arvalli district by a margin of over 700 votes. Before the results were declared by local election officials, Zala accepted his defeat and left the counting centre.

In Tharad seat of Banaskantha, Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput made a comeback after trailing in the initial hours and defeated BJP's Jivraj Patel by over 6,400 votes.

In Kheralu seat of Mehsana, BJP's Ajmalji Thakor defeated Congress' Babuji Thakor by 29,000 votes.

Counting was underway in Radhanpur (Patan), Lunawada (Mahisagar) and Amraiwadi seats (Ahmedabad). In Radhanpur, OBC leader and BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor was trailing behind Congress' Raghu Desai by over 6,700 votes.

In Lunawada, BJP candidate Jignesh Sevak was leading over Congress' Gulabsinh Chauhan by over 12,000 votes. In Amraiwadi, Congress' Dharmendra Patel was leading over BJP's Jagdish Patel by over 117 votes.