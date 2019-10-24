Home Nation

Gujarat bypolls: Congress wins 2, BJP 1, counting underway in 3 

Congress candidate Jashu Patel defeated BJP's Dhavalsinh Zala in Bayad seat of Arvalli district by a margin of over 700 votes.

Published: 24th October 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Congress won two seats while the BJP bagged one seat on Thursday out of six Assembly bypolls in Gujarat, as per the results announced by the Election Commission so far.

In the remaining three seats, the Congress was leading in two seats while the BJP was ahead in one seat.

Congress candidate Jashu Patel defeated BJP's Dhavalsinh Zala in Bayad seat of Arvalli district by a margin of over 700 votes. Before the results were declared by local election officials, Zala accepted his defeat and left the counting centre.

In Tharad seat of Banaskantha, Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput made a comeback after trailing in the initial hours and defeated BJP's Jivraj Patel by over 6,400 votes.

In Kheralu seat of Mehsana, BJP's Ajmalji Thakor defeated Congress' Babuji Thakor by 29,000 votes.

Counting was underway in Radhanpur (Patan), Lunawada (Mahisagar) and Amraiwadi seats (Ahmedabad). In Radhanpur, OBC leader and BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor was trailing behind Congress' Raghu Desai by over 6,700 votes.

In Lunawada, BJP candidate Jignesh Sevak was leading over Congress' Gulabsinh Chauhan by over 12,000 votes. In Amraiwadi, Congress' Dharmendra Patel was leading over BJP's Jagdish Patel by over 117 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat bypolls Gujarat Congress Gujarat politics
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp