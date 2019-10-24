Home Nation

Guwahati  Diary: Census of trees for storks and more

The Japanese retail chain opened an outlet in Guwahati and two others in Nagaland’s Kohima and Dimapur.

Published: 24th October 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 11:34 AM

The governor said the dietary habits had undergone a sea change

The governor said the dietary habits had undergone a sea change.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Census of trees for storks

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked Kamrup (rural) district magistrate Kamal Kumar Baishya to use his administrative machinery and work with the forest department to conduct a census of trees and identify trees with specific numbers in Dadariya, Pachariya and Singimari areas on the outskirts of Guwahati to help conservation of Greater Adjutant Stork. “The tall trees serve as a suitable habitat for Greater Adjutant Storks. Keeping a large number of tall trees will help in the bird’s conservation efforts and increase the population of this dying species,” Sonowal said.

Doctor accepts bribe, held

Sleuths of Assam’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a doctor from the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital while he was accepting a bribe Rs 8,000 from a man, Haren Kumar. On October 19, Kumar’s brother, who was an employee of the Raj Bhawan, expired at the GMCH and the accused doctor, Manoj Kumar Baishya, had demanded Rs 50,000 for issuing a post-mortem report “where no one can raise any objection”. After negotiation, the deal was struck at Rs 12,000 and Kumar was allegedly compelled to pay Rs 4,000. However, as he was unwilling to pay the remaining amount, he approached the vigilance. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the doctor was arrested when he was receiving the remaining amount.

‘Usapso’ forays into Northeast

‘Usapso’ has forayed into the Northeast. The Japanese retail chain opened an outlet in Guwahati and two others in Nagaland’s Kohima and Dimapur. The store offers products ranging from beauty, gift, stationery, toy to kitchen and decorative accessories. The outlet in Guwahati was inaugurated by popular Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya. Meguonuo Rio Yaden, the owner of the three outlets, said the store offers affordable lifestyle products. “The prices of the products here range from Rs 80 to Rs 1,500,” she said. 

Governor’s mantra for a healthy heart

Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi said habits such as smoking, sedentary lifestyles, alcoholism and consumption of fats, saturated fats, trans fats and processed foods increase one’s risk of being exposed to cardio vascular diseases. Inaugurating a national conference on cardiovascular disease in the city recently, he said people should abstain from habits like drinking, smoking, sedentary lifestyle etc for a healthy heart. The governor said the dietary habits had undergone a sea change with greater consumption of fats, saturated fats, trans fats and processed foods. 

