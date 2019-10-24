Home Nation

Hand over BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi murder probe files to NIA: Chhattisgarh HC

The Bhupesh Baghel government was apparently reluctant to pass on the investigation to the NIA.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Mortal remains of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi from Dantewada who was killed in Maoist attack.

Mortal remains of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi from Dantewada who was killed in Maoist attack. (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a setback to the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government, the high court directed it to hand over the files related to the investigation of the killing of BJP legislator Bheema Mandavi to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) within 15 days.

The Bhupesh Baghel government was apparently reluctant to pass on the investigation to the NIA. The Central government has ordered for an NIA probe into the incident on May 17.

ALSO READ: MLA Bheema Mandavi murder: No apparent conspiracy or lapses, cites Judicial Commission

The state had earlier asked the Centre twice to reconsider its decision citing that the case is being investigated by the Chhattisgarh and the process already reached an advice stage now.

The state government has also ordered a judicial probe into the Dantewada incident and on this pretext, the files couldn’t be delivered to the NIA, following which the latter approached the high court against the government.

The state BJP suspecting the killing of the party MLA Mandavi as a conspiracy and was demanding a CBI inquiry into it.

Barely two days before the first phase of polling in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP MLA and four policemen were killed in a powerful IED blast triggered by the Naxals at Dantewada on April 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Bheema Mandavi
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp