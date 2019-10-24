Home Nation

Haryana election results: Babita Phogat confident of winning Dadri seat

The BJP candidate is pitted against Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan.

Politicians-vote-in-Haryana assembly elections 2019-Photos

Wrestler and BJP's candidate Babita Phogat (on right) and sister Geeta Phogat flaunt their inked fingers. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHARKHIl: As the counting of votes in Haryana assembly polls began on Thursday, wrestler and BJP candidate, Babita Phogat voiced confidence of winning from Dadri assembly constituency.

Asserting that people will give blessings to their "daughter", Phogat told ANI, "We prepare for four years to win medals at the Olympics. Today is the same day when I am waiting for results. People have given me love and support, that is my strength, and what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter."

Babita, who is contesting on Dadri assembly constituency, arrived at the counting centre in Charkhi Dadri on Thursday.

The BJP candidate is pitted against Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan.

Polling for 90 seats in Haryana took place on October 21.

