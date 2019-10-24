In a first, NOTA comes second in Latur rural

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Dhiraj Deshmukh, the youngest son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh who was seeking a mandate from Latur rural, won with a comfortable margin of 1,04,422 votes on Thursday. But there was an even more headline grabbing element to his victory. NOTA was the runner-up.

While Dhiraj Deshmukh got 134615 votes or 67.63 per cent of the total votes polled, 27449 voters opted for the ‘None of The Above’ (NOTA) option.

This was almost double the votes Ravi Ramraje Deshmukh of the Shiv Sena polled - at 13459 votes.

Interestingly, the BJP that was in alliance with the Shiv Sena this time around had polled over 80000 votes.

In the final tally, NOTA got 13.79% of the votes, effectively defeating the Shiv Sena (6.76%) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (6.5%).

Dhiraj contested the assembly elections for the first time. The 36-year old has previously won the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections in 2017 from Ekurga from Latur zilla parishad.

Latur Rural seat, in the Marathwada region and Latur district of Maharashtra, is part of the Latur Lok Sabha constituency. The rural seat has an estimated Scheduled Caste (SC) population of 18.8% and a Scheduled Tribe (ST) population of 1.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district where this constituency falls is 77.26%.

In the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, there were a total of 3,22,061 eligible electors, of which 1,69,724 were male, 1,52,336 female, and one voter of the third gender. A total of 356 service voters had also registered.