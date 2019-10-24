Home Nation

India's improved ease of doing buisness ranking a huge achievement: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Published: 24th October 2019

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hailing India's significant jump in ease of doing business ranking, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said it is a huge achievement but there is a scope of improvement on some parameters.

India jumped 14 places to rank 63rd on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking released earlier in the day, riding high on the government's flagship Make in India scheme and other reforms attracting foreign investment.

The report ranks 190 countries.

"It is a huge achievement...Our objective is to reach the top 50 and reach the top 25 in the next three years of time. This is the target the prime minister has set for us," Kant said on the sidelines of India Korea Business Partnership Forum 2019 here.

He was of the view that the country has done very well but more needs to be done.

"I think we have done very well on several parameters but we need to do well in registering properties, starting a business and enforcement of contracts, so we will focus on these," he said.

