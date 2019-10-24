Home Nation

INX Media case: Delhi court sends P Chidambaram to ED custody till Oct 30

The court said that the other conditions of his custody will be the same, including on providing him home-cooked food.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram, Inx Media case

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidambaram and said that he be taken to AIIMS immediately in case of any medical complication.

The court said that the other conditions of his custody will be the same, including providing him home-cooked food.

The probe agency had sought 7-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, said the former minister is very ill and sought 2-day interim bail for treatment in Hyderabad.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, opposed the plea and said it would be a serious miscarriage of justice if the agency's investigation is curtailed.

Mehta told the court that documentary evidence has come to light which shows Chidambaram's connection to money laundering.

The law officer said Chidambaram's pace decreased while answering certain questions during interrogation and more time is needed to quiz him.

Mehta told the court that glaring discrepancies between statements of witnesses, co-conspirators and Chidambaram and therefore he needs to be confronted with witnesses and other evidence.

Sibal, however, said there is no basis for further remand and the agency could have easily confronted Chidambaram with the witnesses all these days.

The court asked the Solicitor General as to why Chidambaram was not confronted with any witness so far, to which Mehta said the ED wanted to record his statement and there was a time limit.

The court said that at this pace even 50 days will be less, but Mehta responded that the agency's pace of investigation was excellent.

Sibal told the court that Chidambaram was ill and in acute pain, to which Mehta said he has been examined medically whenever required.

Sibal said Chidambaram needs to be treated by his own doctor in Hyderabad.

"Let him go and see his doctor and he will cooperate in the investigation after he comes back," said Sibal.

Mehta told the court that there were enough good doctors in Delhi and he can be treated here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INX Media case money laundering case P Chidambaram Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp