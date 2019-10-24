Local issues hit BJP’s nationalism poll narrative

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Floods seems to have hit the saffron alliance in Sangli and Kolhapur districts of Western Maharashtra, along with local anti-incumbency were the issues against BJP MLAs in Vidarbha.

Yet, the local issues don’t seem to have gained much primacy, in other parts of the state, over national issues like the abrogation of article 370 or the surgical strikes that were raised by the BJP prominently in the assembly elections this time.

Floods hit Sangli and Kolhapur severely in September. Though, Chief Minister wound up his ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra’ to coordinate the relief measures, the delay in doing that was aptly highlighted by the opposition parties.

The flood-like situation due to heavy rains close to the voting dates helped the opposition to consolidate the wrath of people against the government and achieve its goals.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in the region, the national issues didn’t actually work out in favor of the saffron alliance.

In Kolhapur, local Congress leadership had helped the Shiv Sena get both of its MPs elected from the district. However, that didn’t happen this time showing clear cut distinction between the regional and national elections.

This distinction has virtually wiped out the saffron alliance from the district that had elected 6 Shiv Sena and 2 BJP MLAs out of its total 10 in 2014. This time the saffron alliance has elected only one Shiv Sena candidate.