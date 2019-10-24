Home Nation

Lok Sabha Bypoll: Big jolt for BJP as NCP surges ahead in Maharashtra's Satara seat

While, NCP candidate Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil is leading with 1,00,591 votes, Udyanraje Bhonsle from BJP, who defected from the Sharad Pawar-led party, is trailing.

Published: 24th October 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Udyanraje Bhonsle defected from NCP last month

BJP leader Udyanraje Bhonsle defected from NCP last month (Photo| FAcebook/ @Chh.UdayanrajeBhonsleOfficial)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Initial trends of the Election Commission (EC) suggested that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading from the Satara Lok Sabha constituency with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing. NCP candidate Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil is leading with 1,00,591 votes.

On the other hand, Udyanraje Bhonsle, who defected from the Sharad Pawar-led party and contested the bypolls on a BJP ticket is trailing on the second spot with 91,538 votes, according to EC trends. The Satara parliamentary constituency fell vacant after Bhonsle had joined the BJP last month. He was a three-time MP from this seat.

In the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, Bhonsle had won from Satara on an NCP ticket. Bypolls to Satara Lok Sabha seat was held along with the assembly elections in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra on October 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Nationalist Congress Party Satara Lok Sabha constituency 2019 Lok Sabha bypolls 2019 Parliament bypolls Udyanraje Bhonsle Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp