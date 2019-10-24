Home Nation

PM Modi lauds Khattar and Fadnavis for 'spotless government and unprecedented result'

PM Narendra Modi described BJP's performance in Haryana, where it failed to win a majority, as 'unprecedented.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows victory sign after the Maharashtra Haryana election results at party headquarter in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows victory sign after the Maharashtra Haryana election results at party headquarter in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that people of Maharashtra and Haryana have reposed their trust in chief ministers of the two states and asserted that they will work even harder in the next five years to serve them.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters, Modi described the party's performance in Haryana, where it failed to win a majority, as "unprecedented" as he noted that its vote share had gone up to 36 per cent in the assembly election from 33 per cent in 2014.

When governments often lose power after five years, it is remarkable that BJP dispensations in Maharashtra and Haryana have been given a fresh mandate for five years, the prime minister said.

Praising the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, he said they have run clean administrations and won the trust of the people despite having no prior administrative experience when they took over in 2014.

In Maharashtra, Modi said that a chief minister has completed full term for the first time in 50 years and added that political stability is a must for an economically important state like it.

The BJP-run states work "seamlessly" to implement central schemes while the opposition-ruled states are busier in renaming them, he added.

