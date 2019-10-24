Home Nation

New Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to take oath on October 31

Governor Satya Pal Malik is the frontrunner for the posts of Lt Governor for both J&K and Ladakh.

Published: 24th October 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Governor Satya Pal Malik may administer a fresh oath of office to her under the Indian Constitution (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  The new Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Chief Justice of the J&K High Court will be sworn-in on October 31 in Srinagar.

Earlier, it was speculated that the ceremony may happen in Jammu, as the seat of governance would shift to the winter capital on October 25 — six days before the bifurcation of J&K into two UTs. However, government spokesman Rohit Kansal clarified that both the events will take place in Srinagar.

Their sequence could be as follows: Since J&K High Court Chief Justice Geeta Mittal had taken her oath under the state’s constitution when she first assumed charge in August last year, its validity will end on October 31. So, Governor Satya Pal Malik may administer a fresh oath of office to her under the Indian Constitution, a legal expert opined. Thereafter, she can administer the oath of office to the Lt Governor, which could be Malik himself. 

Sources said Malik is the frontrunner for the posts of Lt Governor for both J&K and Ladakh. The Prime Minister’s Office is expected to issue a notification in this regard within the next few days. On August 5, the Centre ended the state’s special status and bifurcated it into two UTs – J&K (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). The new arrangement will come into effect from October 31 midnight. 
Internet and prepaid mobile services are yet to be restored in Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir New LG Kashmir Lt Governor Satyapal Malik Kashmir chief justice Geeta Mittal
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp