Home Nation

Punjab bypolls: Congress wins three seats, SAD ahead in Dakha

Phagwara saw Congress candidate and former IAS officer Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal defeating BJP nominee Rajesh Bagha by a margin of 26116 votes.

Published: 24th October 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Congress candidate Sandeep Sandhu (L) and SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali Dakha constituency

Congress candidate Sandeep Sandhu (L) and SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali for Dakha constituency (Photo| Twitter and Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress party has won three  out of the four assembly seats in the Punjab bypolls.

The ruling party won the Phagwara, Mukerian and Jalalabad seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is leading in Dakha, the other seat where results are awaited.

Phagwara saw Congress candidate and former IAS officer Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal defeating BJP nominee Rajesh Bagha by a margin of 26116 votes.

Raminder Awla of Congress defeated Raj Singh Dibipura of SAD by 16,633 votes from Jalalabad, considered an Akali bastion. Congress candidate Indu Bala won from Mukerian seat by defeating Jangi Lal Mahajan of BJP by a margin of 3,440 votes. 

The Congress had formed the government in 2017 after winning a majority in Assembly elections. The Phagwara seat fell vacant after its legislator Som Parkash was elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year from Hoshiarpur.

The Dakha constituency, where results are awaited, is witnessing one of the most keenly-watched contests- a direct conflict between Congress and Akalis. Sandeep Sandhu, political secretary of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, is the Congress candidate, and he is is pitted against SAD's Manpreet Singh Ayali.

The seat got vacant after former AAP leader and noted Supreme Court lawyer HS Phoolka resigned from the state assembly in October last year over the Congress government's alleged failure to take action against those involved in the desecration of religious sects in 2015 in Punjab.

Jalalabad, another Akali bastion, fell vacant after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal got elected to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency.

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the Congress at present has 77 seats, SAD 13, AAP 19, BJP 2, Lok Insaaf Party 2.

With inputs from IANS

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Assembly bypolls 2019 Assembly bypolls Punjab Assembly 2019 Punjab bypolls Sandeep Sandhu Punjab Congress Manpreet Singh Ayali Shiromani Akali Dal
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp