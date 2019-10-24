Home Nation

Rajasthan bypolls: Congress wins Mandava, RLP bags Khinvsar

BJP alliance RLP's Narayan Beniwal won the Khinvsar seat against his Congress rival Hirendra Mirdha.

JAIPUR: Congress' Rita Chaudhary on Thursday registered a huge victory in the Mandava bypoll trouncing her BJP rival Sushila Seegda by a margin of 33,704 votes, Election Commission officials said here.

On the other hand, BJP alliance RLP's Narayan Beniwal won the Khinvsar seat against his Congress rival Hirendra Mirdha.

Speaking to media, Rita Chaudhary said, "The warm blessings, love and regard of people of Mandava helped me register win here," adding that workers' hard work helped in attaining this huge victory.

She also gave credit for her victory to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Meanwhile, Narayan Beniwal, leading in the fray, said that people gave a befitting reply to Congress in Khinvsar and gave due credit to people for his victory. "There are many unresolved issues of farmers which we need to fight for," he added.

Chief Minister Gehlot in his tweet congratulated Chaudhary saying, "Congratulations to Rita Chowdhary for making a win in Mandava by-elections with a huge difference. We all contested Khinvsar election unitedly and strongly. While in Lok Sabha elections, the winning margin was 55,000 from this seat, it has been reduced to 4,630 only after five months only which is more like a victory for us," he said.

However, BJP state President Satish Poonia said that Congress misused government machinery to influence voters. "Meanwhile, our focus is 2023 elections, however, we shall look into issues on Mandava seat."

The Assembly bypolls on these two seats were necessitated as the two MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

While Narendra Kumar Khinchad from the BJP won as MP from Jhunjunu leaving the Mandava seat vacant, Hanuman Beniwal from the RLP (the party in alliance with BJP) won Lok Sabha polls from Nagaur leaving the Khinvsar seat vacant.

