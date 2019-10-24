Home Nation

Rajasthan man murders daughter, lover in Sikar 

The accused Ramgopal has admitted to having murdered his daughter Prem (19) and Ganpat (35).

Published: 24th October 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SIKAR: A girl and her married lover, a father of three, were allegedly beaten to death in Sikar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred on Monday night, came to light on Wednesday evening, police said. Prem (19) and Ganpat (35) were in a relationship for the past sometime.

On Monday night, Prem's father Ramgopal caught her talking to Ganpat over the phone.

The girl said she wanted to marry Ganpat, following which Ramgopal asked her to call him near their house the same night, police said.

Ramgopal made his daughter stand on the road and he himself, along with five others, stood at a distance to remain unnoticed.

"The man arrived on a motorcycle and both went away on the bike. The accused then chased them and caught hold of them near a petrol pump. They took both of them to Alauda village and thrashed them to death," Circle Officer Sikar (Rural) Rajesh Arya said.

They dumped the bodies in a hilly area and returned.

On Monday, the accused father lodged a complaint with the Khatushaymji police, saying his daughter was missing.

On the other hand, Ganpat's brother also registered a case of kidnapping with the Ranauli police station. Police promptly took up the case for investigation, which reached to Ramgopal as a prime suspect.

Ramgopal then admitted to have murdered his daughter and Ganpat.

"The bodies were recovered last night and the post-mortem is being conducted. Ramgopal has been arrested and two others have been detained. The search for the rest of the accused is on," the police officer said.

