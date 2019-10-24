Home Nation

Sikkim bypolls: CM PS Golay wins from Poklok Kamrang seat, BJP bags Martam Rumtek

The SKM supremo secured 84 per cent of the 12,870 votes polled in the seat on October 21.

Published: 24th October 2019 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

PS Golay

Sikkim CM PS Golay. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang aka PS Golay won the by-poll to the Poklok Kamrang Assembly seat by 8,953 votes.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) founder defeated his nearest rival Moses Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front, an election official said.

While Golay registered 10,811 votes, Rai polled 1,858 votes.

The SKM supremo secured 84 per cent of the 12,870 votes polled in the seat on October 21.

Yadhu Kumar Rai of the Sikkim Republican Party stood third with 125 votes while 76 none of the above (NOTA) votes were polled.

The SKM's alliance partner, BJP too opened its account in the state, with its candidate Sonam TSH Venchungpa winning from Martam Rumtek Assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Nuk Tshering Bhutia of the SDF by 6,150 votes, he said.

Venchungpa polled 8,204 votes while Bhutia secured 2,054 votes.

Nima Lepcha of the Hamro Sikkim Party stood third with 1,235 votes.

Some 154 NOTA votes were polled.

The counting of votes for the Gangtok Assembly seat is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sikkim Bypols Prem Singh Tamang
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp