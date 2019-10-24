Six ministers lose, rebels play spoilsport for 19 party hoppers in Maharashtra

Abhijit Mulye By

MUMBAI: Six ministers from Fadnavis cabinet have lost even after the Maharashtra voters turned down 19 out of 35 party hoppers.

Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Yuva Sena president Aaditya made an impressive debut with a margin of over 67,000 votes from Worli in Mumbai but, Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde lost in Parli to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

BJP ministers Prof Ram Shinde, Dr Anil Bonde, Dr Parinay Phuke, MoS Ambarish Atram, Shiv Sena’s Vijay Shivtare and Arjun Khotkar lost from their respective constituencies.

Shiv Sena’s Jaydutt Kshirsagar who recently switched over from NCP and was appointed a minister, too lost to his nephew NCP candidate Sandeep from Beed in Marathwada.

In Nalasopara start candidate encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma lost to Kshitij Thakur who was seeking a third term. Kshitij is the son of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi’s Hitendra Thakur who too won from adjoining Vasai constituency.

Apart from these ministers and star candidates, Vaibhav Pichad (Akola), Harshwardhan Patil (Indapur), Gopaldas Agrawal (Bhandara), Gopichand Padalkar (Baramati), Dhairyasheel Kadam (Satara), Ramsesh Adaskar (Beed), Bharat Gavit (Nandurbar) and Udayanraje Bhosale (Satara LS) are the candidates who had joined BJP just ahead of assembly election and have lost.

Sangram Kupekar (Ahmednagar), Nirmala Gavit (Igatpuri), Samarjit Ghadge (Kagal), Dilip Sopal (Barshi), Rashmi Bagal (Karmala), Prithviraj Patil (Sangli), Siddharam mehetre (Akkalkot), Bhausaheb Kamble (Shrirampur), Shekhar Gore (Sangli), Vijay Patil (Vasai), Sanjay Kokate (Madha) are the leaders who had switched to Shiv Sena from other parties and lost the election.

Ganesh Naik (Airoli), Bhaskar Jadhav (Guhagar), Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (Shirdi) and Sharad Pawar’s relative Padmasinh Patil’s son Rana Jagjitsinh are among the 16 turncoats who managed to win this time.