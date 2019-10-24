Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi forms Think tank to roll out Congress’s stand

The party has faced embarrassing situations in the past few months as many leaders publicly made statements that were against the Congress’ official stand. 

Published: 24th October 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi speaks to a party leader at 10 Janpath.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi speaks to a party leader at 10 Janpath. |( Photo | PTI )

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned over divergent views of the leadership projecting the party in a bad light, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has constituted a think tank consisting of senior leaders to firm upstand on issues related to National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), Article 370 and economy.

The party has faced embarrassing situations in the past few months as many leaders publicly made statements that were against the Congress’ official stand. 

The think tank divided in two groups — one on NRC and CAB and other on issues like economy, farm sector and nationalism — will formulate the party’s coherent views on important issues. The first meeting is scheduled for Friday and will be chaired by Sonia.  

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia are part of think tank. The NRC group also includes leaders from northeast.

“There have been instances where leaders took a line different from the party. This creates a lot of confusion among cadres and embarrassment for the party. It was felt that senior leaders should provide clear views on important issues,” said a Congress leader.    

Divergent views emerged within the Congress on abrogation of Article 370, with many leaders supporting the move, which the party initially opposed. On the BJP’s plan to confer Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, senior leaders such as Abhishek Manu Singhvi spoke about the Hindutva icon’s freedom struggle even as the Congress struck a different line.       

The Congress will launch nationwide protests and agitations against ‘anti-people’ economic policies and decisions of the government. The protests scheduled from Nov 5 to Nov 15 at the district level and at state capitals, will culminate in a massive program in Delhi. 

Congress dissolves its Gujarat unit

 The Congress on Wednesday dissolved its Gujarat unit, but asked state Congress chief Amit Chavda to continue. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal to dissolve the panel of office-bearers and executive committee of the GPCC.

The Pradesh Congress Committee president shall remain unchanged, a party statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Register of Citizens Citizenship Amendment Bill
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp