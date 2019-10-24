Home Nation

TMC drive on Citizenship Amendment Bill, six-year clause put BJP in a fix

BJP leaders say party functionaries are pitching for the removal of the clause in the backdrop of an aggressive Trinamool campaign where Mamata Banerjee highlights it.

Published: 24th October 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Bengal BJP leaders are uneasy over the “six-year residence clause” which is likely to be mentioned in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) and favour its removal.

While BJP is yet to take an official stand, discussions within are at a fever pitch as the CAB is likely to be re-introduced in the winter session of Parliament.BJP leaders say party functionaries are pitching for the removal of the clause in the backdrop of an aggressive Trinamool campaign where Mamata Banerjee highlights it.“It is hurting us. Even Hindus in districts bordering Bangladesh are scared and influenced by her,” said a leader.

State BJP’s general secretary Sayantan Bose said, instead of the six-year residence clause, there should be a provision to ensure that if someone has entered India to save his religion and honour, he or she should just submit an affidavit, which can be procedurally verified before granting citizenship.

Another said the party asked them to make people aware of the CAB “but we are yet to start the drive because we are not sure what people would ask us and what our reply should be.” 

‘BJP yet to decide’

BJP’s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh said the party was yet to take its stand on this particular clause. “These views are part of the leaders’ personal opinion. It has not been even discussed in our party meeting,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC Citizenship Amendment Bill
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp