Home Nation

21 per cent rise in strength of women cops: BPRD report

Other data contained in the report include overall increase in the number of police stations in the country from 15,579 to 16,422.

Published: 25th October 2019 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Women cops

For representational purposes (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: There has been a nearly 21 per cent increase in strength of women personnel in various state police forces of the country as per the annual Data on Police Organisations (DoPO) that was released here on Thursday.

As per the report, the total percentage of women cops in police forces in India now stands at 8.73 per cent. The DoPO, which is the flagship publication of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), was released by Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy in a function here. BPR&D Director-General V.S.K. Kaumudi was also present.

"There has been 20.95 per cent increase in the strength of woman police which pushed up the total number of women personnel in the State Police Forces to 1,69,550. It brings the total percentage of women in the Indian Police to 8.73 per cent," said a statement released by the Union Home Ministry.

The figures are as of January 1, 2018, it said.

As per the report, in between the years 2017 and 2018, there has been an increase of 19,686 police personnel in the sanctioned strength of state police forces and 16,051 in the strength of Central Armed Police Forces.

The overall police population ratio, as per the report, has also shown a marginal increase with the ratio now standing at 192.95 policemen per lakh population. Other data contained in the report include overall increase in the number of police stations in the country from 15,579 to 16,422. This also includes cyber police stations in the country whose number has now increased from 84 to 120. Electronic surveillance has improved too, with the addition of 2,10,278 CCTV cameras which as per the latest count stands at 2,75,468.

During the period 2017-18, a total number of 1,24,429 cops were recruited in different ranks. An increase of 20.41 per cent was noticed in the training expenditure on police personnel while about 20,149 family quarters of different types were constructed for cops.

The DoPO is an important compilation of information on police infrastructure, manpower and other resources from all states, union territories, Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BPRD report Women cops
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp