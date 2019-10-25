2G scam: CBI begins arguments on acquittal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday commenced arguments in the Delhi High Court on its appeal challenging the acquittal of former Union telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam. Justice Brijesh Sethi after hearing arguments listed the matter for November 1.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, representing the CBI, told the court about the case and read the chargesheets, which mentioned the details of alleged criminal conspiracy between government officials and private companies and individuals for favourable allocation of spectrum licences.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have challenged the acquittal of all the individuals and companies in the 2G scam corruption and money laundering cases by the trial court. CBI had also filed an appeal challenging the acquittal of Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and six others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe. A special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in CBI and ED cases related to the scam.