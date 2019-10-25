Home Nation

Bihar folk singer Nitu Kumari to perform at international Deep Utsav in Ayodhya

Dr Nitu Kumari Navgeet is credited to have sang more than thousands of Bihar folksongs, which are penned by herself.

Published: 25th October 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Nitu Kumari Navgeet

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's famous folk singer Dr Nitu Kumari Navgeet will depict Ram-Sita milan in Janakapuri through folksongs of Mithila and Bihar in an international event called 'Deep Utsav'(Celebration of lights) at Ayodhya on October 25.

The historic Deep Utsav is being organised by the Ayodhya Shodha Sansthan in association with the arts and culture department of UP government on a large scale.

Dr Nitu Kumari Navgeet is credited to have sang more than thousands of Bihar folksongs, which are penned by herself on subjects ranging from female foeticide to religious songs like the Chhatha and spiritual importance of cleanliness.

She said: "Folksongs based on divine union of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in Janakpuri not only elucidate the essence of mithilanchal weddings but throws light on cycle of holy marriages that give a new start to life to carry on all responsibilities together".

She said marriage of lord Rama and Sita symbolises the women empowerment of India's ancient social fabrics. She said a world record of lighting 5.5 lakh deeps at deepotsava would be set in Ayodhya.

Around 1700 famous artists from 33 states would be attending this mega culture event dedicated to the essences of Sita-Ram lives.

`The artists associated with different Ramleela troupes from other countries namely Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Shrilanka and Mauritius would be participating in it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Deep Utsav Nitu Kumari Navgeet
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp