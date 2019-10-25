Bihar folk singer Nitu Kumari to perform at international Deep Utsav in Ayodhya

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Bihar's famous folk singer Dr Nitu Kumari Navgeet will depict Ram-Sita milan in Janakapuri through folksongs of Mithila and Bihar in an international event called 'Deep Utsav'(Celebration of lights) at Ayodhya on October 25.

The historic Deep Utsav is being organised by the Ayodhya Shodha Sansthan in association with the arts and culture department of UP government on a large scale.

Dr Nitu Kumari Navgeet is credited to have sang more than thousands of Bihar folksongs, which are penned by herself on subjects ranging from female foeticide to religious songs like the Chhatha and spiritual importance of cleanliness.

She said: "Folksongs based on divine union of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in Janakpuri not only elucidate the essence of mithilanchal weddings but throws light on cycle of holy marriages that give a new start to life to carry on all responsibilities together".

She said marriage of lord Rama and Sita symbolises the women empowerment of India's ancient social fabrics. She said a world record of lighting 5.5 lakh deeps at deepotsava would be set in Ayodhya.

Around 1700 famous artists from 33 states would be attending this mega culture event dedicated to the essences of Sita-Ram lives.

`The artists associated with different Ramleela troupes from other countries namely Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Shrilanka and Mauritius would be participating in it.