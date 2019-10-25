Home Nation

BJP had nothing to show to the people: Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said that assembly election results reflect people’s unhappiness with the BJP government and that the Congress would have fared much better had the leadership chang

Published: 25th October 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kumari Selja

A jubilant Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said that assembly election results reflect people’s unhappiness with the BJP government and that the Congress would have fared much better had the leadership change happened well in time. She talks about the party’s prospects and the way ahead in an interview with 
Richa Sharma: 
    
Do you think delay in leadership change dented the party’s chances?
We are happy with the results and would have been happier had we got a clear majority. Had the changes happened earlier, we would have got more time for campaigning, planning and deciding things. 

How do you see the results?

Actually the BJP didn’t have anything to show to the people. They were in government for five years and had no development work to show to the people, otherwise they would not have gone to the people with issues like nationalism, Article 370 or NRC. The BJP was not connected with issues on ground. There is huge unemployment but the chief minister (Manohar Lal Khattar) was always in denial mode. Crime graph has increased, BPL cards were not issued to people, farmers were promised direct transfer of money every time during harvest (which was not fulfilled). 

ALSO READ : Jat discontent upset CM Manohar Lal Khattar's applecart in Haryana
 

Do you see the prospects of formation of a non-BJP government in Haryana?  
Two months back, the BJP was leading in 79 seats (based on Lok Sabha assessment) and today they have gone down to 40. It shows the people did not support them. The BJP is isolated as the mandate is against it. Non-BJP parties should come together to form the government. 

ALSO READ : Congress improves tally in Haryana, Maharashtra despite rebellion in ranks

Any takeaways from this election?
Every election poses new challenges and we also learn. What people think is important and we should learn that from these results. The BJP won an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha and where are they today? You cannot take the people for a ride and every state has different issues. Your old idea did sell at some point, but you cannot keep your eyes shut on economic slowdown as it is pinching every section of society and ultimately everyone is a consumer. Every section of society is having issues with this government, as the results indicate.

Will this be a morale booster for the Congress?
Workers are enthused. This will also pave the way for the rest of the country — that you have to wake up and stand up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumari Selja Haryana Elections Haryana elections results
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp