Home Nation

BJP's gamble on turncoats fails to pay off in Haryana elections

Eleven sitting MLAs (10 from the INLD and one from the Akali Dal) joined the saffron party and seven of them were given tickets but only one of them won.

Published: 25th October 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana assembly election results have indicated that the politics of 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ which originated in the state is following the law of diminishing returns. Many turncoats who joined the BJP or the Congress on the eve of the elections bit the dust at the hustings.

Several leaders from other parties had joined the BJP ahead of the October 21 polls. Eleven sitting MLAs (10 from the INLD and one from the Akali Dal) joined the saffron party and seven of them were given tickets but only one of them won -- Ranbir Gangwa from Nalwa.

Turncoats fielded by the BJP who lost included Zakir Hussain and Naseem Ahmed, who had quit the INLD, from Nuh and Firozpur Jhirka respectively. Former Akali Dal leader Balkaur Singh who had joined the saffron party lost from Kalanwali seat.

Other losers included Parminder Singh Dhull from Julana, Ram Chander Kamboj from Raina, Nagendra Bhadana from Faridabad-NIT and Bachan Singh Arya from Safidon. Satish Nandal of the INLD, who had joined the BJP, lost from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi where former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda won.

At the time of ticket distribution, the top leadership of the saffron party preferred turncoats over its loyal workers, denying tickets to 12 of its sitting legislators. As a result, these disgruntled leaders fought as independents, denting the traditional vote bank of the BJP and helping the Congress and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) immensely.

However, a few turncoats who jumped ship from the INLD to the BJP managed to win including Ram Kumar Kashyap from Indri, Vinod Bhayana from Hansi, Dura Ram Bhisnoi from Fatehabad and Jagdish Nayar from Hodal.

Two turncoats who recently joined the Congress also lost -- Ashok Arora, who was the former state president of the INLD, from Thanesar and Jai Parkash from Kalayat. But Pradeep Chaudhary who switched sides from the INLD to the Congress won from Kalka.

The JJP also fielded turncoats, of whom Ram Kumar Gautam who had joined from the Congress defeated state finance minister Capt Abhimanyu from Narnaund in the biggest upset. Also, Ishwar Singh won from Guhla and BJP deserter Jogiram Sihag from Barwala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Elections turncoats
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp