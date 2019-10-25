Home Nation

Centre, Luit Hospitals Pvt. Ltd join hands to reach Assam’s rural populace

The NBCs would work along with district health authorities and state government for schemes and programmes, holding periodic health camps along with providing basic treatment and ambulance services.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Luit Hospitals at a press meet in Guwahati on Friday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Consequent upon its partnership with central government, the Luit Hospitals Pvt. Ltd has forayed into rural Assam to offer basic healthcare services at affordable prices.

To begin with, it has chosen Halem in northern Assam’s Biswanath where a Nirog Bharat Center (NBC), offering basic healthcare services, has been made operational.

Dr. Tarang Bhatia, director of community health mission, Government of India, said the NBCs would work along with district health authorities and state government for schemes and programmes, holding periodic health camps along with providing basic treatment and ambulance services.

The results of the activities at the centres and various camps then shall be uploaded to an integrated healthcare network that connects to other mainstream healthcare centres wherein consultation with renowned specialist doctors shall be made available under “Nirog Bharat Program”, he said.

Spelling out the roadmap for healthcare services-related activities of this joint venture, Dr. Bhatia said they have plans to set up 50 NBCs with diagnostic, OPD and pharmacy services in interior and small towns of Assam and other neighboring states in the Northeast.

“We are focused on bridging the gap between stakeholders within healthcare ecosystem, i.e. healthcare providers and healthcare seekers to ensure delivery of an affordable and accessible primary and preventive healthcare services to all citizens,” he said.

Mahesh Kulkarni, another director of Community Health Mission, said the programme had also been started in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat. He hoped that their approach would benefit people in the rural hinterland by ensuring that no individual would go untreated due to lack of infrastructure or inability to pay for the services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rural healthcare Luit Hospitals rural Assam
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp