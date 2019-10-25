Centre, Luit Hospitals Pvt. Ltd join hands to reach Assam’s rural populace

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Consequent upon its partnership with central government, the Luit Hospitals Pvt. Ltd has forayed into rural Assam to offer basic healthcare services at affordable prices.



To begin with, it has chosen Halem in northern Assam’s Biswanath where a Nirog Bharat Center (NBC), offering basic healthcare services, has been made operational.



Dr. Tarang Bhatia, director of community health mission, Government of India, said the NBCs would work along with district health authorities and state government for schemes and programmes, holding periodic health camps along with providing basic treatment and ambulance services.



The results of the activities at the centres and various camps then shall be uploaded to an integrated healthcare network that connects to other mainstream healthcare centres wherein consultation with renowned specialist doctors shall be made available under “Nirog Bharat Program”, he said.



Spelling out the roadmap for healthcare services-related activities of this joint venture, Dr. Bhatia said they have plans to set up 50 NBCs with diagnostic, OPD and pharmacy services in interior and small towns of Assam and other neighboring states in the Northeast.



“We are focused on bridging the gap between stakeholders within healthcare ecosystem, i.e. healthcare providers and healthcare seekers to ensure delivery of an affordable and accessible primary and preventive healthcare services to all citizens,” he said.



Mahesh Kulkarni, another director of Community Health Mission, said the programme had also been started in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat. He hoped that their approach would benefit people in the rural hinterland by ensuring that no individual would go untreated due to lack of infrastructure or inability to pay for the services.