Congress may consider backing a Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Buoyed by Thursday's unexpected results in the October 21 Assembly elections, the Maharashtra Congress on Friday hinted that it could offer "support" to a Shiv Sena-led government.

The indication came a day after senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and senior Congress MP Hussain Dalwai extended similar proposals, ostensibly in a bid to keep Sena ally and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power.

"We have not received any communication from the Sena on this yet. However, if it comes, we shall put it up with the party high command for a decision in the matter," state Congress President Balasaheb Thorat told mediapersons.

The Congress, NCP and all its allies together have bagged a significant chunk of 117 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The BJP-Shiv Sena combined tally stands at 161.

On Thursday evening, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had categorically dismissed such speculative suggestions, affirming that the next government will be formed by the BJP and its allies.