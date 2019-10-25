Home Nation

Haryana Assembly elections: JJP chief Dushyant Chautala keeps options open

The BJP, with 40 seats, appeared to have stitched together an alliance with eight independents to form the government.

Published: 25th October 2019 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala

Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala, who positioned himself as kingmaker in Haryana politics after his party won 10 seats in October 21 polls, on Friday kept his options open on aligning with the Congress or BJP.

"For a stable government, the key still lies with the JJP," Dushyant said at a media briefing in the national Capital.

He said the national executive of the JJP would decide which party to support.

ALSO READ: This is why Dushyant Chautala-BJP want to do business with each other

"We will support any party in Haryana that accepts our common minimum programme," he said.

The BJP, with 40 seats, appeared to have stitched together an alliance with eight independents to form the government.

"No one is untouchable for us. We have not decided who to support," he said.

ALSO READ: Dushyant Chautala ready to support any party that meets these demands...

"I leave it to to my MLAs to decide," he added.

Eight independents have pledged their "unconditional support" to the saffron party led by Manohar Lal Khattar. However, the party leadership is keen to have Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party on board. The JJP fought a bitter campaign on the Jat plank, targeting the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JJP Dushyant Chautala Haryana Assembly elections 2019 Haryana Assembly polls 2019 Haryana Assembly polls Haryana Assembly elections
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp