Haryana Assembly elections: JJP chief Dushyant Chautala keeps options open

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala, who positioned himself as kingmaker in Haryana politics after his party won 10 seats in October 21 polls, on Friday kept his options open on aligning with the Congress or BJP.

"For a stable government, the key still lies with the JJP," Dushyant said at a media briefing in the national Capital.

He said the national executive of the JJP would decide which party to support.

"We will support any party in Haryana that accepts our common minimum programme," he said.

The BJP, with 40 seats, appeared to have stitched together an alliance with eight independents to form the government.

"No one is untouchable for us. We have not decided who to support," he said.

"I leave it to to my MLAs to decide," he added.

Eight independents have pledged their "unconditional support" to the saffron party led by Manohar Lal Khattar. However, the party leadership is keen to have Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party on board. The JJP fought a bitter campaign on the Jat plank, targeting the BJP.