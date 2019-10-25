Home Nation

India takes up with UK planned pro-Pak protest outside mission, assured of steps to prevent violence

Sources said the Indian government has taken up the issue strongly with the British government and given a note verbale on the issue.

Published: 25th October 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has strongly taken up with the UK the issue of a planned protest by pro-Pakistani demonstrators outside the Indian High Commission in London on Diwali and got an assurance from the British side that they are taking adequate steps to prevent any violence and vandalism.

A so-called "Free Kashmir" rally is being promoted across social media channels as an annual "Black Day" event to mark October 27, 1947, as the day when Indian troops allegedly entered the then princely kingdom of Kashmir.

Sources said the Indian government has taken up the issue strongly with the British government and given a note verbale on the issue.

The British government has assured India that protestors will not be allowed to assemble outside the Indian mission, they said.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that twice anti-India protests, incited and sponsored by Pakistan, have taken place in the UK.

"Obstacles were created in the normal functioning of the High Commission. We have kept our perspective in front of the British government. We have said that we are deeply concerned that again such planning is being done," Kumar said at a media briefing.

The Indian side has asked them to take all such steps so that the events of the past are not repeated-- the normal functioning of the High Commission is not affected and vandalism does not take place, he said.

"We have got indications from the British government that they are aware about our concerns in this regard.

They are also aware about how this entire procession went out of control and this time around, they are taking adequate steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the MEA Spokesperson said.

Clashes took place in September after thousands of protesters led by British Pakistani groups descended upon the Indian High Commission in London against the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The clashes followed a face-off between anti-India protesters led by British Pakistani and separatist groups and a group of Indian diaspora members celebrating Indian Independence Day outside the Indian mission in London on August 15.

Asked if elements supporting Khalistanis could come to power in Canada, Kumar said: "Whenever we have had incidents in which groups have advocated violence against India, in the past we have taken up the matters very strongly with those governments, including the government of Canada."

"Yes, we are aware that there is some kind of coordination between the Khalistanis and those who are very active on the Kashmir front and this is something which we have sensitised some of these governments," he said.

However, he added that it is important to understand that when "we talk of Khalistan, they do remain a fringe element in that country".

"We enjoy extremely good relations with many countries where these groups operates," he said.

