Maharashtra votes differently in Lok Sabha and assembly elections

According to the Lok Sabha leads, saffron alliance should have won 232 seats but assembly results show that the alliance tally is likely to touch only about 160.

Published: 25th October 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Voters stand in a queue as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Karad.

Voters stand in a queue as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Karad. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The electorate of Maharashtra has followed a distinctly different pattern while voting for the assembly poll from that of the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had won 23 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra while the Shiv Sena had won 18. If leads from all these 41 Lok Sabha seats are to be converted to assembly segments the BJP had a lead in 127 assembly segments and the Shiv Sena had in 105 segments. This means that the saffron alliance should have won 232 seats. However, the assembly results show that the alliance tally is likely to touch only about 160.

The Congress and the NCP that had leads only in 56 seats according to the Lok Sabha tally, on the other hand, have made significant gains and have bagged almost 99 seats together in the assembly.

According to the Lok Sabha leads, the saffron alliance should have gained 43 out of 56 seats in Western Maharashtra, 46 out of 62 seats in Vidarbha and 52 of 75 seats in Mumbai-Konkan region. The alliance has bettered the tally only in Konkan while it is way behind the target in Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra.

