Home Nation

Mizoram rejects Central government's proposal to amend Indian Forest Act

The meeting was chaired by state Forest minister TJ Lalnuntluanga and was attended by leaders of the civil societies, political parties, student bodies and churches.

Published: 25th October 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Forest,  human-wild animal conflict

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had asked for feedback on the proposed amendment of the Forest Act on March 14. ( File Photo )

By PTI

AIZWAL: The Mizoram government has "rejected" the Centre's proposal to amend the Indian Forest Act, 1927, as the proposed amendments are in "conflict" with the special provisions the state enjoys under Article 371G of the Constitution, an official said on Friday.

Mizoram Environment, Forest and Climate Change department secretary Ajai Saxena in a letter to the Director-General and Special Secretary in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the state government has "rejected" the proposed amendments to the Indian Forest Act, the official said.

ALSO READ: Mizoram stands opposed to Forest Act tweak

The letter dated October 21 was written after a consultation meeting was held in Aizawl last week.

The meeting was chaired by state Forest minister TJ Lalnuntluanga and was attended by leaders of the civil societies, political parties, student bodies and churches.

"The meeting could not accept the draft amendment as many provisions have to be deleted. Some of the provisions are in contravention to the protection of customary law and ownership and transfer of lands as enshrined in the article 371G of the Constitution while also affecting the autonomy given to the autonomous district councils created under the sixth schedule of the constitution," the letter said.

Article 371G states that no Act of President in respect of (i) religious or social practices of the Mizos, (ii) Mizo customary law and procedure, (iii) administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Mizo customary law, (iv) ownership and transfer of land, shall apply to the state of Mizoram unless the Legislative Assembly of the state of Mizoram by a resolution so decides.

The letter said that the Mizoram government also opposed the proposal to totally do away with jhumming (slash and burn way of shifting cultivation) as it is a way of life for the agrarian hilly people and that also without providing an alternative livelihood.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had asked for feedback on the proposed amendment of the Forest Act on March 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Forest Act Central Government
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp