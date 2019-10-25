Home Nation

Money laundering case: ED moves SC challenging Congress leader DK Shivakumar's bail

The Delhi HC on Wednesday granted conditional bail to DK Shivakumar directing him not to leave the country without permission.

Published: 25th October 2019 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order that granted bail to Congress leader and former Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

The ED had arrested the former Karnataka minister on September 3.

Shivakumar had been on the radar of the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. An Income Tax search at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017, led to the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 8.83 crore.

Thereafter, the Income Tax Department lodged cases against the Congress leader and his four associates under Sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 193 (Punishment for false evidence) and 199 (False statements made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Incidentally, according to Shivakumar's affidavit submitted to the Election Commission ahead of the Assembly elections in 2018, his daughter Aisshwarya owned assets of Rs 108 crore compared to only Rs 1.09 crore in 2013.

Shivakumar, however, clarified that Aisshwarya was not dependent on his income but that he was still declaring her assets as per the Representation of Peoples Act.

