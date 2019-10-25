Home Nation

NDA vote share down in Assembly polls compared to Lok Sabha elections

Five months after the Lok Sabha victory, the BJP-led NDA has suffered a loss in its vote share in Haryana and Maharashtra.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Five months after the Lok Sabha victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has suffered a loss in its vote share in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The major loss is in Haryana, where the party vote share has been drastically reduced by 22 per cent in comparison to the Lok Sabha polls. Held in April-May, the BJP's vote share was 58 percent and it won all the ten Lok Sabha seats in the state. However, the vote share has come down to 36.49 per cent in the Assembly elections, which though is three per cent more than the 2014 polls.

The BJP is, however, considering this as a victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the party workers on Thursday at the party headquarters mentioned about the three per cent increase in an effort to boost the morale of the workers.

In Maharashtra, the vote share in the Assembly elections has declined in comparison to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the previous Assembly election in the state, the party had secured 47 lakh votes and 122 seats, and this time the number has come down to 41 lakh and 105 seats.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena had fought the elections separately the last time but this time they fought together.

The BJP said that the party's strike rate this time was better. Being in the alliance, it meant that the party was fighting on a lesser number of seats than the last polls.

