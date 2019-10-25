New Maharashtra Assembly gets 24 women MLAs, two more than 2014 

Home Nation

Published: 25th October 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra MLAs Madhuri Misal, Manda Mhatre, Praniti Shinde and Devyani Farande (Photos | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 24 women, including two independents, have made it to the new Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, two more than the outgoing house.

Out of the 24 women MLAs declared elected on Thursday, half are first-timers.

The outgoing Assembly has 22 women legislators. As many as 14 women elected in the October 21 polling belong to the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The BJP had fielded 17 women, of which 12 were elected. Its ally Shiv Sena had given tickets to eight women candidates, of which two emerged successful.

Among the opposition parties, the Congress had fielded 14 women, of which five won, while the NCP had given tickets to eight women, of which three emerged victorious.

The sitting MLAs who were elected are: Manda Mhatre (Belapur), Manisha Chaudhari (Dahisar), Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), Devyani Farande (Nashik Central), Seema Hiray (Nashik West), Madhuri Misal (Parvati), Monica Rajale (Shevgaon) and Bharati Lavhekar (Versova) - all from the BJP.

From the Congress - Praniti Shinde (Solapur City Central), Yashomati Thakur (Teosa) and Varsha Gaikwad (Dharavi) retained their seats.

On the NCP's side, Suman Patil retained her Tasgaon- Kavathe Mahankal seat in Sangli district.

Among the newcomers are Saroj Ahire (Devlali) from the NCP, Lata Sonavane (Chopda) and Yamini Jadhav (Byculla), both from the Shiv Sena.

From the BJP, Shweta Mahale (Chikli), Meghana Bordikar (Jintur), Namita Mundada (Kaij), Mukta Tilak (Kasba Peth) and from the Congress Pratibha Dhanorkar (Warora) and Sulbha Khodke (Amravati) made it to the house for the first-time.

Two independents - Geeta Jain (Mira Bhayander) and Manjula Gavit (Sakri) - are also new entrants in the assembly.

Prominent women candidates to taste defeat included BJP's Pankaja Munde from Parli in Beed district. As many as 235 women were in the fray out of the 3,237 candidates who vied for 288 assembly seats.

