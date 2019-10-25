Home Nation

Notice to Shibu Soren family in Jharkhand land acts violation

JMM has termed it politically motivated as the Assembly polls in the state are just a few months away.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren

By IANS

RANCHI: Notices have been issued to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Shibu Soren and his family members in land acts violation.

The notices have been issued in Ranchi, Dhanbad and Bokaro districts of the state by the Additional Collector of the respective districts to buyers and sellers of the land. They have been asked to present their side.

There are 28 land act violation complaints against Soren families situated in 16 police stations of the three districts of Jharkhand. The notices are based on complaint by BJP Rajya Sabha MP sameer Oraon and BJP legislator Ram Kumar Pahan.

They had submitted a memorandum on October 21 to Chief Secretary regarding probe into land acts violation to Shibu Soren family. The chief secretary had forwarded the letter to land and revenue department which issued letter to district officials on October 22. The district administration of Ranchi, Bokaro and Dhanbad issued the notices on October 24.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das himself in the past had alleged that the Shibu Soren his son, former Chief Minister, Hemant Soren and family members had violated the land acts.

There are two land acts in Jharkhand - Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act. As per CNT, a tribal can transfer land to other tribal living under the same police station. The allegation against Soren family members is that they have purchased the land going beyond the restriction of the police station.

