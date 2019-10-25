Home Nation

People will beat them with shoes: DS Hooda on reports of Independent MLAs joining BJP

In the 90-member Haryana assembly, BJP needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark and is in talks with independents to reach the magic figure.

Published: 25th October 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Deepender Singh Hooda (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday said if the Independent MLAs join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana then people will beat them up with shoes in the time to come.

"The Independent MLAs, who are going to be a part of the Khattar government are digging their own political grave. They are selling the trust of people. People of Haryana will never forgive those who do so. People will thrash them with shoes in the time to come," Hooda told media here.

BJP got 40 Assembly seats in the recently held Haryana Assembly elections, while Congress bagged 31 and Dushyant Chautala's JJP won 10 seats.

ALSO READ | BJP will form government in Haryana with independents' support: State BJP chief Subhash Barala

Earlier in the wee hours of Friday, BJP working president JP Nadda had met the party's president Amit Shah at his residence. BJP's Haryana in-charge and party General Secretary Anil Jain and party's new Organising Secretary BL Santosh were also present in the meeting.

Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, the winning candidate from Sirsa Assembly constituency was also seen leaving Nadda's residence yesterday. Kanda's brother Gobind Kanda had said that Haryana Lokhit Party is in touch with five more MLAs, who will extend their "unconditional support" to the ruling party.

In the 90-member Haryana assembly, BJP needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state. 

