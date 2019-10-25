Six lakh metric tonnes of fresh fruit transported out of Kashmir in three months: Authorities

By ANI

SRINAGAR: About 6 lakh metric tonnes of fresh fruit was transported out of Kashmir in three months, as per the state government's Department of Information and Public Relations.

Principal Secretary Asgar Samoon had directed truckers to adhere to government fixed freight rate for transportation of fruits, the department added.

The latest information by the state government comes at a time when efforts are underway to restore normalcy after the abrogation of Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir is known for its fresh fruits, especially apples which generate large-scale employment in the valley. Districts like Shopian, Baramulla, Anantnag and Ganderbal are known for their apple crop.