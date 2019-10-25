Three alleged cattle-lifters injured in police encounter in Greater Noida

By PTI

NOIDA: Three suspected cattle-lifters were shot injured and held by police in Greater Noida while they were illegally transporting two bovines, officials said.

The accused had lifted a cow and a buffalo from Chauna village, under the Jarcha police station limits, and were intercepted near Hapur district border around midnight, they said.



"A checking was initiated following an input about cattle getting lifted from Chauna village. When a suspicious pick-up vehicle was stopped for questioning, its occupants opened fire on the police personnel and tried to escape," a police spokesperson said.

"Three of the men were injured in retaliatory fire while three others managed to flee in the darkness," the spokesperson added.

Those held have been identified as Sonu, Pappu and Mehndi, all three from Dhaulana area in Hapur district, the police said.

A cow, a buffalo, three illegal firearms, along with ammunition, were recovered during the action and their vehicle impounded, they said.

The trio has been admitted to a hospital for treatment and further probe is underway, police added.