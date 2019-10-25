Three killed, five injured in cracker blast in Gwalior

By ANI

GWALIOR Three persons were killed and five injured in a firecracker blast in a house in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said.

"Firecrackers were being made illegally in a house in Nonke Sarai village when the blast occurred on Thursday night. The intensity of the blast was so strong that the roof collapsed and many persons were buried under the debris," said Satti Singh, Station In-charge, Chenore police station.

"Three people -- Nabi Khan, his daughter Razia and a relative Abreen were killed," said Singh.

The five people, who were injured have been admitted to the Jayarogya hospital in Gwalior, police said.