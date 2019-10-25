Home Nation

To deal with festival rush, Indian railways running 2,500 additional services till Christmas

Published: 25th October 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

indian railways

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed in major stations to ensure security of passengers. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways is running nearly 2,500 additional services in 200 pairs of special trains across the country to deal with the festival rush till Christmas, the national transporter said on Friday.

For the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers during this festive season, railways is running 200 pairs of special trains from Durga Puja till Christmas this year.

Also, augmentation of coaches in regular trains is being done to ensure berth availability during festive rush, the statement from railways said.

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors like Delhi- Patna, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Lucknow, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Delhi-Chappra, Howrah-Katihar, Haridwar-Jabalpur etc.

Crowd controlling measures by forming queue at terminus stations with the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed in major stations to ensure security of passengers.

Additional staff of engineering and signal and telecommunication departments along with security personnel has been deployed at important level crossing gates in busy railway sections, the statement said.

Adequate lighting arrangements are made at stations and at major level crossing gates for the convenience of rail and road users. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staff is deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority.

"Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers," it said.

Railway zones have also been instructed to set up "May I Help You" at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of passengers.

Ambulance with paramedical team is also available.

Steps are taken to ensure scheduled departure of Mail/Express/Passenger Trains.

