UP constable kills son from first wife inside Chauri-Chaura police station

By ANI

GORAKHPUR: A head constable on Thursday allegedly killed his son inside police station premises here.

The police officer following an argument shot his son inside Chauri-Chaura police station here. The constable identified as Arvind Yadav has been held. His licensed weapon has also been seized by the police.

"He (Arvind) had an altercation with his son during which a shot was fired, son died on the spot. Perpetrator was apprehended, his licensed weapon has been seized," Circle Officer Sumit Shukla said.

Deceased Vikas Yadav was the son of Arvind from his first wife, who lives in Ghazipur.