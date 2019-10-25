Home Nation

UP Governor Anandiben Patel accuses hospitals of extorting money

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel asked doctors not to seek dowries even if they are gold medallists.

Published: 25th October 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday accused hospitals and medical practitioners of extorting money from patients.

In her address at the King George Medical University's 15th convocation ceremony, Patel said: "The Centre and state government spend a lot of money on hospitals. Even then hospitals are extorting money from patients. New doctors must pledge they won't indulge in wrong practices, no matter they practise in government or private hospitals.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel wants to reduce her security

"I have visited many hospitals. The patients are suffering due to poor management. The medical equipment, even thermometers keep lying in doctors' rooms."

"Doctors, be humble," she urged.

During the ceremony, she asked doctors not to seek dowries even if they are gold medallists.

Patel also urged the doctors to run a campaign to stop child marriages and dowry.

During the event, Patel awarded medals and degrees to meritorious students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anandiben Patel Uttar Pradesh Governor UP Governor 
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp