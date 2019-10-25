Home Nation

Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva denies any 'negotiations' with BJP

Hailing from Karnataka, Margret Alva has been a party General Secretary, a Rajya Sabha MP and a Union Minister.

Published: 25th October 2019 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva

Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva on Thursday refuted a news report that she was negotiating with the BJP, and warned of legal action against the paper "to help restore my reputation".

In a series of tweets, the former Union Minister and Governor said that she had "read with surprise" a news item carried in the paper's editions countrywide, and termed it "an unfounded malicious report by your paper aimed at maligning and defaming me".

"I am a Congress woman, proud of an unblemished record in public life and a family background of freedom fighters who devoted their lives to the Congress Party.

"I have had no 'negotiations' or intention of leaving the party, least of all joining the BJP to which many politicians have migrated to protect themselves. Each party has its identity and ideology. I cannot under any circumstances exchange mine for that of the BJP," she tweeted.

Seeking "an unqualified apology" from the paper and all its editions "in which this highly defamatory & slanderous piece has appeared", she said: "I will be pursuing all legal options available to me to help restore my reputation which has been damaged by this spiteful piece."

Hailing from Karnataka, Alva has been a party General Secretary, a Rajya Sabha MP and a Union Minister. She had been Governor in the UPA's rule.

Her son, Nikhil Alva, is close aide of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Margret Alva BJP Congress
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp