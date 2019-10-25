Home Nation

WATCH | NCP MLA Rohit Pawar visits vanquished BJP Minister Ram Shinde

Vanquished BJP minister Ram Shinde had an unexpected visitor at his home -- the newly-elected NCP MLA Rohit Pawar.

Published: 25th October 2019 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Newly elected NCP MLA Rohit Pawar

Newly elected NCP MLA Rohit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Vanquished BJP minister Ram S. Shinde had an unexpected visitor at his home -- the newly-elected NCP MLA Rohit Pawar.

Despite a heady victory from the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency, Nationalist Congress Party's Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of party supremo Sharad Pawar, remained down-to-earth and took time out to call on his political rival Shinde late on Thursday to seek his blessings.

Even at that late hour, Shinde's entire family, including his elderly mother, reciprocated with equal warmth -- welcoming him with smiles and congratulating him for his election victory.

The BJP's outgoing minister honoured Rohit Pawar in traditional Maharashtrian style by presenting him a coconut and tying an auspicious pink "pheta" (headgear) around his head. Shinde also shook Rohit Pawar's hands heartily and greeted him for his poll victory.

When Shinde's mother arrived, Pawar respectfully touched her feet as she blessed him.

After exchanging some more pleasantries, Shinde saw off Rohit Pawar to the main entrance as he left.

Videos of the unusual late night meeting went viral on social media on Friday with viewers lauding both Rohit Pawar and Shinde for keeping their rivalry purely political and not making it a personal fight.

Shinde was among the eight heavyweight ministers of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government who lost the elections from their respective constituencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Pawar Ram Shinde
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp