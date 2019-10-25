WATCH | NCP MLA Rohit Pawar visits vanquished BJP Minister Ram Shinde

By IANS

MUMBAI: Vanquished BJP minister Ram S. Shinde had an unexpected visitor at his home -- the newly-elected NCP MLA Rohit Pawar.

Despite a heady victory from the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency, Nationalist Congress Party's Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of party supremo Sharad Pawar, remained down-to-earth and took time out to call on his political rival Shinde late on Thursday to seek his blessings.

Even at that late hour, Shinde's entire family, including his elderly mother, reciprocated with equal warmth -- welcoming him with smiles and congratulating him for his election victory.

The BJP's outgoing minister honoured Rohit Pawar in traditional Maharashtrian style by presenting him a coconut and tying an auspicious pink "pheta" (headgear) around his head. Shinde also shook Rohit Pawar's hands heartily and greeted him for his poll victory.

When Shinde's mother arrived, Pawar respectfully touched her feet as she blessed him.

After exchanging some more pleasantries, Shinde saw off Rohit Pawar to the main entrance as he left.

Videos of the unusual late night meeting went viral on social media on Friday with viewers lauding both Rohit Pawar and Shinde for keeping their rivalry purely political and not making it a personal fight.

Shinde was among the eight heavyweight ministers of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government who lost the elections from their respective constituencies.