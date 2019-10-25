Home Nation

Will Amit, Dhiraj carry on dad Vilasrao Deshmukh's legacy in Maharashtra politics?

The latest entrant to the Family Club Inc. is low-profile Congressman Dhiraj Deshmukh, the youngest son of late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Published: 25th October 2019 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Late Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh

Late Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: It's all in the family as scions, sons and daughters continue to rise in Maharashtra politics -- be it the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena, the Opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party or other political outfits.

The latest entrant to the Family Club Inc. is low-profile Congressman Dhiraj V. Deshmukh, the youngest son of late Chief Minister and ex-Union Minister Vilasrao D. Deshmukh.

After his political schooling in Zilla Parishad politics -- much like his illustrious father -- Dhiraj Deshmukh has made his maiden foray into state politics this year with a resounding victory in the Assembly elections from the Latur Rural constituency.

He secured a hefty 118,000 votes, the third highest margin in the state, in which all the 14 other contestants stand to forfeit their deposits.

Deshmukh is the younger brother of Amit V. Deshmukh, who was also re-elected for a third term from Latur City on a Congress ticket.

Their third sibling is the popular Bollywood actor-producer Ritesh Deshmukh.

Besides, their uncle is another senior politician -- Diliprao D. Deshmukh, a legislator and former state minister, who was the vice-chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Ltd.

The simultaneous, and rare, entry of Amit Deshmukh and now Dhiraj Deshmukh to the legislature has fuelled political speculation of a possible larger role for the brothers in state politics, which is lacking in a strong, acceptable leadership.

"Both are well-educated, quietly ambitious, enjoy good personal image and belong to the respected Vilasrao Deshmukh clan. They are readily accepted by all sections in state political circles," a senior Congress leader told IANS.

Dhiraj Deshmukh launched his political career at the grassroots levels, including winning elections in the Zilla Parishad, and served the Indian Youth Congress before taking the plunge into state-level electoral politics and becoming a lawmaker.

"This victory has brought greater responsibilities on me and I pray for the continued support and blessings of my constituents and hope to live up to their expectations," he said after his resounding victory on Thursday.

His father Vilasrao Deshmukh was a two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra besides being a Union Minister in former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cabinet, handling several key portfolios such as rural development and heavy industries.

Coming under scathing attacks by the Opposition for his handling of the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes and its aftermath, Vilasrao Deshmukh was forced to quit barley 10 days after the ghastly attacks by Pakistani extremists.

Later, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha and served as a minister till his demise on August 14, 2012 due to health complications.

Besides the Deshmukh brothers, other prominent political scions to enter the legislature include Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray and NCP President Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew Rohit Pawar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vilasrao Deshmukh Dhiraj Deshmukh Amit Deshmukh Maharashtra politics Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp