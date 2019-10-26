8 feet wide, two feet tall: Assam to light world's biggest diya this Diwali

By Online Desk

Guess where the world's biggest diya will be lit this Diwali? In Assam.

The earthen lamp is reportedly around 8 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height, and can store up to 200-litre oil.

By lighting this diya, Max Cement, the company behind this initiative, wishes to create awareness about the hazards of single-use plastic, and the need for adopting greener alternatives.

The diya is expected to burn till October 31.

The lighting of the diya at Digholi Pukhuri in Guwahati on Saturday evening is expected to be a grand affair with activists, spiritual leaders, and other personalities in attendance.

Currently, Surajkund Dham Samiti and Laxmi Pooja Navyuvak from Gorakhpur hold the record for the biggest diya which weighs 150 kilograms and can store 101 litre worth oil.