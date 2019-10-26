Airhostess’ kin slams bid to ‘rehabilitate’ tainted MLA Gopal Kanda

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gopal Kanda’s offer to support to the BJP to form government in Haryana reopened the wounds of the family of Geetika Sharma, who had committed suicide allegedly due to harassment by the MLA. Her brother Ankit Sharma said it was a clear example that politics was more important than justice.

“It’s disappointing... We are inviting criminals to help form government and to govern… Has everyone forgotten what he did to my sister... how he harassed her, exploited her physically and mentally to the extent that she killed herself? Has everyone forgotten that my mother strangled herself to death because of him?” Ankit told this newspaper. “He destroyed the case when he was not in government. Imagine what will he do when he is in power!”

In 2012, Kanda, then a minister, was arrested after Geetika left suicide notes accusing him of harassment. At that time, the BJP had held protests against him, demanding his resignation as minister and his arrest.

“What are those slogans of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ about?” asked Ankit. “The humiliation and ordeal that I and my 60-year-old father are going through has been neglected.”