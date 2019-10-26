Assam: Declared ‘foreigner’ dies but family refuses to receive body

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The family of an Assam man, who was declared a foreigner by a foreigners’ tribunal, refused to receive the body and demanded the names of all its members be included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The 72-year-old Falu Das, who lived in Chate Mari village in Lower Assam’s Nalbari district, was sent to the Goalpara detention camp-cum-jail in July 2017. He died on Thursday.

He was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on October 13 following the deterioration of his health.

When members of the family were informed of the death, they visited the hospital but refused to receive the body. They said as Das was declared a foreigner, they all were left out of the NRC.

This is the second such incident of resistance. Last week, the family of another declared foreigner Dulal Paul, 64, had refused to receive his body. Claiming that he was an Indian, the family had demanded a certified copy from the state government with a declaration that Paul was an Indian. It finally received the body ten days later on being persuaded by the government and some organisations.

