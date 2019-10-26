Home Nation

Congress hits out at Modi government’s wrong economic priorities

After a two-hour meeting of senior Congress leaders with interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, senior leader A K Antony said the Congress would confront the government on the issues.

Published: 26th October 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, AK Anthony and KC Venugopal during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by its performance in the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, the Congress on Friday launched a fresh attack on the BJP saying that the government’s priorities were in the wrong place and signing the RCEP would be the third jolt to the economy after demonetisation and GST.

After a two-hour meeting of senior Congress leaders with interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, senior leader A K Antony said the Congress would confront the government on the issues. “We want speedy economic revival. Congress is opposed to RCEP. It is bad for domestic farmers, small traders, fishermen and the dairy industry,” he said and added that the party is planning protests from November 5 to 15.

Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, who also attended the meeting, said: “There is a text to the RCEP and there is a context. The text is bad and context is worse. With this agreement, the government cannot revive the economy. In the wake of demonetisation and faulty implementation of GST, this agreement is not going to help the country.”

He also asserted that the UPA government did not favour any free-trade agreements which China was a part of. Further attacking the BJP, the former minister said that the outcome of the Wuhan Summit and the Chennai Connect, both informal meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, was not yet known to anyone. The party’s policy group met and discussed several issues including the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the winter session of Parliament which is set to commence from November 18.

‘Desh ki Baat
Asserting that people’s mandate was clear and issues cannot be digressed from, the Congress said it would raise the common man’s issues through its Desh Ki Baat programme on social media. The first episode will be hosted by Pawan Khera on October 26. ‘Desh Ki Baat’ will address question the government on failed promises and issues of the common man. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Xi Jinping Sonia Gandhi Congress
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp