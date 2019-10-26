Congress to counter PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' with 'Desh ki Baat'

Home Nation

The first episode, to roll from 11 a.m. on Saturday, will be done by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a bid to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann ki Baat" monthly radio talk, the Congress is starting its "Desh ki Baat" programme from Saturday and will telecast it live on social media platforms.

Congress' Social Media head Rohan Gupta said that "Desh Ki Baat" will address the concerns of the common man and question the government on their failures, unmet promises and crucial public issues like the economy, agrarian crisis, rising prices, alarming statistics on crime, unemployment and much more.

A senior party leader said: "The Congress Social Media Team is coming up with a new series called 'Desh Ki Baat' to talk about the real issues plaguing the country.

"With the assembly election results, the mandate of the people is clear. People's issues need to be addressed, you can no longer digress... (Our) Increasing support implies that people have put their faith in the Congress.

"And as a responsible opposition in the country, Congress will raise issues that concern the public. Each episode will address the most pressing issues and will be hosted by party leaders and spokespersons."

The party leader also said that the media is not giving due coverage to Congress.

Earlier, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit had started "Kaam Ki Baat" with the motive of giving a point-wise rebuttal raised by the Prime Minister in his "Mann ki Baat". But, later, he discontinued it and now often makes videos to counter the BJP narrative.

